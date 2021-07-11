Andra AP fonden Buys 12,300 Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Andra AP fonden boosted its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 114,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,300 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $7,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ELS. Norges Bank bought a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $111,171,000. Long Pond Capital LP bought a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $102,863,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,331,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $339,325,000 after purchasing an additional 989,729 shares during the period. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC boosted its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 2,813,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $179,055,000 after purchasing an additional 694,979 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 284.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 887,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,217,000 after purchasing an additional 656,704 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ELS opened at $78.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.32 billion, a PE ratio of 63.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.93 and a 1-year high of $78.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.04.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $296.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.29 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 17.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a $0.363 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.82%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Equity LifeStyle Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.50.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

