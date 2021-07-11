Andra AP fonden Decreases Holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Andra AP fonden cut its holdings in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 24.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 118,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,600 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Centene were worth $7,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Centene by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,444,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,840,432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,809,039 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Centene by 57.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,288,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,653,000 after purchasing an additional 3,378,239 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Centene by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,721,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,669,000 after acquiring an additional 250,523 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Centene by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,094,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,421,000 after acquiring an additional 719,038 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Centene during the 4th quarter worth $360,572,000. 89.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CNC shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Centene in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Mizuho increased their price target on Centene from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Centene from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Stephens upgraded Centene from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.38.

NYSE:CNC opened at $73.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.53. Centene Co. has a twelve month low of $53.60 and a twelve month high of $75.25. The stock has a market cap of $42.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. Centene had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 2.14%. The firm had revenue of $29.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jesse N. Hunter sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.17, for a total transaction of $1,779,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Orlando Ayala sold 7,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $432,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 89,883 shares of company stock worth $6,150,940. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

