Andra AP fonden Has $8.32 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Andra AP fonden lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 38.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,036 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Alphabet by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,183,875 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,590,747,000 after buying an additional 447,141 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $9,523,211,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,939,735 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,160,892,000 after buying an additional 79,686 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Alphabet by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,271,179 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,733,202,000 after buying an additional 697,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Alphabet by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,234,389 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,670,993,000 after buying an additional 10,002 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,000.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,953.00 to $3,127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,518.12.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $2,510.37 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2,386.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.09. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,402.15 and a 1-year high of $2,545.68.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.82 by $10.47. The business had revenue of $45.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.46 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $9.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

