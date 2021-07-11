Andra AP fonden Sells 4,200 Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Andra AP fonden lessened its stake in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 81,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,200 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Crown were worth $7,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCK. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Crown during the fourth quarter valued at about $124,947,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Crown by 16.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,910,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $767,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098,475 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Crown by 174.0% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,255,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,811,000 after acquiring an additional 797,424 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crown by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,805,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $381,297,000 after acquiring an additional 707,418 shares during the period. Finally, P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Crown in the fourth quarter worth about $69,238,000. 86.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CCK stock opened at $105.57 on Friday. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.92 and a 1 year high of $114.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $104.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.22, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.17.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.44. Crown had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 5.90%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.51%.

In other news, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 5,136 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.60, for a total value of $583,449.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,471 shares in the company, valued at $5,506,305.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John W. Conway sold 334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.76, for a total value of $36,659.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,031,377 shares in the company, valued at $113,203,939.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,095 shares of company stock worth $1,128,027. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered Crown from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Crown in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Crown from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Longbow Research assumed coverage on Crown in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Crown from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.40.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

