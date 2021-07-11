Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Price Target Raised to $89.00

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) had its price objective increased by BMO Capital Markets from $68.00 to $89.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $91.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, April 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $75.64.

APLS opened at $67.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.11 and a beta of 1.49. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $25.49 and a fifty-two week high of $73.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.98. The company has a current ratio of 9.25, a quick ratio of 9.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($2.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.63). Equities analysts anticipate that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -6.93 EPS for the current year.

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, Director A. Sinclair Dunlop sold 149,488 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total value of $7,900,440.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alec Machiels sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.76, for a total transaction of $114,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 672,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,752,733.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 186,428 shares of company stock valued at $9,964,532. 9.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,642,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,285,000 after purchasing an additional 596,820 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,933,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,979,000 after purchasing an additional 23,803 shares in the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 86.7% during the 1st quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 1,674,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,832,000 after purchasing an additional 777,453 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,123,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,220,000 after purchasing an additional 34,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,046,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,923,000 after purchasing an additional 110,380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.10% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases; cold agglutinin disease; C3 glomerulopathy; and other glomerular diseases, such as IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, and lupus nephritis.

