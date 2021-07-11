Aperam’s (APEMY) Neutral Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY) in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

APEMY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Aperam in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised Aperam from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Aperam from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Aperam in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Aperam from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $59.00.

Aperam stock opened at $54.00 on Thursday. Aperam has a 52 week low of $26.40 and a 52 week high of $59.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 21.18 and a beta of 2.12.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a $2.5681 dividend. This is a boost from Aperam’s previous dividend of $2.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.45%. Aperam’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.24%.

Aperam Company Profile

Aperam SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of stainless and specialty steel products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; and Alloys & Specialties. The company offers range of stainless steel products, including grain oriented, non-grain oriented, and non-grain oriented semi-processed steel products.

