Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.200-$2.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.200. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NASDAQ:APOG opened at $39.40 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.76. Apogee Enterprises has a 52 week low of $19.48 and a 52 week high of $43.76. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 1.11.

Get Apogee Enterprises alerts:

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $326.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.80 million. Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 1.84% and a return on equity of 13.53%. Apogee Enterprises’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Apogee Enterprises will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 13th. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on APOG shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Apogee Enterprises from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apogee Enterprises from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Apogee Enterprises from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Apogee Enterprises from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 28th.

In other Apogee Enterprises news, VP Gary Robert Johnson sold 1,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.79, for a total transaction of $42,267.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,830 shares of company stock worth $192,064. Corporate insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

About Apogee Enterprises

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window; curtain wall; storefront; and entrance systems, such as the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

Featured Article: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Apogee Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apogee Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.