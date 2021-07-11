Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $59.40.

Several analysts have commented on APO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Apollo Global Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $53.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

NYSE:APO traded up $0.66 on Tuesday, hitting $61.17. The company had a trading volume of 2,222,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,585,745. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.48. The stock has a market cap of $14.21 billion, a PE ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.63. Apollo Global Management has a 52 week low of $36.35 and a 52 week high of $64.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $512.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.99 million. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 29.94% and a return on equity of 17.46%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Apollo Global Management will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 99.01%.

In other Apollo Global Management news, insider Joshua Harris sold 255,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total value of $14,668,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,350,000 shares in the company, valued at $77,503,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Pauline Richards purchased 2,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.16 per share, for a total transaction of $121,179.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 488,984 shares of company stock valued at $28,180,744 over the last 90 days. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,535,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $495,290,000 after buying an additional 1,085,847 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 4,119,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $193,642,000 after buying an additional 506,232 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,982,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,198,000 after buying an additional 188,235 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,516,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,297,000 after purchasing an additional 106,432 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,263,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,362,000 after purchasing an additional 270,993 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Featured Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.