Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Purchased by Covington Investment Advisors Inc.

Covington Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,113 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,061 shares during the period. Apple makes up 4.7% of Covington Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Covington Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $19,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AAPL. EMC Capital Management purchased a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd increased its holdings in Apple by 135.6% during the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its holdings in Apple by 9,693.5% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,778,120 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 7,698,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Capital Group purchased a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $145.11 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $130.23. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.14 and a 52 week high of $145.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.21.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 111.80%. The business had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 26.83%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AAPL shares. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Sunday, June 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Fundamental Research lowered their price target on shares of Apple from $148.12 to $144.27 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. New Street Research downgraded shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.07.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $2,441,126.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total transaction of $2,257,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 333,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,228,243.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 156,288 shares of company stock worth $20,778,298. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

