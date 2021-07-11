Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Purchased by Covington Investment Advisors Inc.

Covington Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,113 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,061 shares during the period. Apple makes up 4.7% of Covington Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Covington Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $19,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AAPL. EMC Capital Management purchased a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd increased its holdings in Apple by 135.6% during the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its holdings in Apple by 9,693.5% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,778,120 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 7,698,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Capital Group purchased a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.20% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ AAPL opened at $145.11 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $130.23. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.14 and a 52 week high of $145.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.21.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 26.83%.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AAPL shares. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Sunday, June 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Fundamental Research lowered their price target on shares of Apple from $148.12 to $144.27 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. New Street Research downgraded shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.07.
In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $2,441,126.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total transaction of $2,257,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 333,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,228,243.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 156,288 shares of company stock worth $20,778,298. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.
Apple Profile
Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.
