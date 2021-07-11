Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Sold by Freestone Capital Holdings LLC

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,376 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 221 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $9,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Infini Master Fund acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $337,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Applied Materials by 404.8% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

In related news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total transaction of $639,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 51,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $7,250,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 318,671 shares of company stock valued at $44,492,295 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Applied Materials presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.58.

NASDAQ AMAT opened at $134.90 on Friday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.15 and a 52 week high of $146.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $123.30 billion, a PE ratio of 28.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $133.84.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 45.08%. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.02%.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

See Also: What is a capital gains distribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.