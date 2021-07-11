Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $6.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Aprea Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing and commercializing novel cancer therapeutics which reactivate the mutant tumor suppressor protein, p53. The Company’s lead drug candidate, APR-246, a first-in-class small molecule p53 reactivator, is in clinical development for myelodysplastic syndromes, acute myeloid leukemia as well as additional hematologic and solid tumor malignancies. Aprea Therapeutics Inc. is based in Boston, Massachusetts. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on APRE. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Aprea Therapeutics from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. HC Wainwright restated a hold rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Aprea Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Aprea Therapeutics has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.60.

Shares of APRE opened at $5.63 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.67. Aprea Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.88 and a 52-week high of $32.48. The firm has a market cap of $119.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.21 and a beta of -0.01.

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.03. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aprea Therapeutics will post -1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APRE. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Aprea Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Aprea Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aprea Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Aprea Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 76.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 6,576 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.17% of the company’s stock.

Aprea Therapeutics Company Profile

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapeutics that reactivate mutant p53 tumor suppressor protein. The company's lead product candidate is APR-246 (Eprenetapopt), a small molecule p53 reactivator that is in late-stage clinical development for the treatment of hematologic malignancies, including myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) and acute myeloid leukemia, as well as for relapsed/refractory TP53 mutant chronic lymphoid leukemia; and gastric, bladder, and non-small cell lung cancers.

