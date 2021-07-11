AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Shares Sold by Aristotle Capital Boston LLC

Aristotle Capital Boston LLC decreased its holdings in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 19,536 shares during the quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC owned about 0.22% of AptarGroup worth $20,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ATR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in AptarGroup by 6.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,794,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $820,966,000 after acquiring an additional 334,110 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in AptarGroup by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,325,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $318,316,000 after purchasing an additional 98,299 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in AptarGroup by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,900,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $269,239,000 after purchasing an additional 282,530 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in AptarGroup by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,465,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $206,451,000 after purchasing an additional 4,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rivulet Capital LLC boosted its position in AptarGroup by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC now owns 1,010,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $143,101,000 after acquiring an additional 75,550 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

AptarGroup stock opened at $141.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.34 and a 1-year high of $158.97.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $776.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.41 million. AptarGroup had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 14.27%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 28th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is an increase from AptarGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 27th. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.76%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ATR shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AptarGroup from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on AptarGroup from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on AptarGroup from $158.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.29.

In other news, Director George L. Fotiades sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.83, for a total value of $1,470,885.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,568,367.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Gael Touya sold 42,735 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.99, for a total value of $6,196,147.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,474,218.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,550 shares of company stock valued at $8,819,302. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

