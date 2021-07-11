ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

ARC Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARX) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$10.30. ARC Resources shares last traded at C$10.12, with a volume of 2,390,654 shares.

ARX has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on ARC Resources from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Tudor Pickering & Holt upped their target price on ARC Resources from C$11.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Tudor Pickering upped their target price on ARC Resources to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$12.00 target price on shares of ARC Resources in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on ARC Resources from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$12.46.

The company has a market capitalization of C$7.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$9.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.11, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.63.

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$518.60 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that ARC Resources Ltd. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. ARC Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.20%.

About ARC Resources (TSE:ARX)

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

