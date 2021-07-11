Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.67.

Several research firms have recently commented on ASC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ardmore Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright raised Ardmore Shipping from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of NYSE:ASC traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.98. 145,021 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 703,905. The company has a market capitalization of $132.10 million, a PE ratio of -6.22 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.34. Ardmore Shipping has a one year low of $2.98 and a one year high of $5.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The shipping company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $25.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.92 million. Ardmore Shipping had a negative return on equity of 4.43% and a negative net margin of 10.51%. Equities research analysts predict that Ardmore Shipping will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASC. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Ardmore Shipping by 1,427.3% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,513,555 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,872,000 after buying an additional 1,414,455 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Ardmore Shipping by 95.9% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 584,425 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after purchasing an additional 286,115 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Ardmore Shipping by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,191,169 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $9,946,000 after purchasing an additional 227,586 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Ardmore Shipping by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,191,085 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,166,000 after purchasing an additional 102,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its stake in Ardmore Shipping by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 276,276 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 79,350 shares in the last quarter. 72.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ardmore Shipping Company Profile

Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of February 15, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 25 double-hulled product and chemical tankers. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers.

