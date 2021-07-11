argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Shares Gap Down to $312.20

Shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $312.20, but opened at $303.54. argenx shares last traded at $305.85, with a volume of 488 shares changing hands.

ARGX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of argenx from $321.00 to $324.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of argenx to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 16th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of argenx in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of argenx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $320.00 to $400.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of argenx from $356.00 to $344.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $330.21.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $288.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.83 and a beta of 0.92.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.14) by $2.33. argenx had a negative return on equity of 50.37% and a negative net margin of 298.93%. The business had revenue of $167.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.04 million. Research analysts expect that argenx SE will post -12.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of argenx during the 1st quarter valued at about $520,000. Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in shares of argenx by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 493,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,967,000 after purchasing an additional 121,329 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of argenx during the 1st quarter valued at about $500,000. BVF Inc. IL increased its position in shares of argenx by 395.4% during the 1st quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 309,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,260,000 after purchasing an additional 247,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its position in shares of argenx by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 546,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,434,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 55.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

argenx Company Profile (NASDAQ:ARGX)

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, hematology, and cancer. It is developing its lead product candidate, efgartigimod, for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis; immune thrombocytopenia in Phase III; pemphigus vulgaris in Phase III; chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase III; and ENHANZE SC in pre-clinical stages.

