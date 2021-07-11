Aristotle Capital Boston LLC Has $18.35 Million Stock Position in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN)

Aristotle Capital Boston LLC increased its position in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 719,446 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,631 shares during the quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC’s holdings in Titan Machinery were worth $18,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TITN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Titan Machinery by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,393,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,236,000 after buying an additional 15,687 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Titan Machinery by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after buying an additional 7,450 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Titan Machinery by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 55,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after buying an additional 6,855 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Titan Machinery by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 4,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Titan Machinery by 297.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 2,723 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Stephens upgraded Titan Machinery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Titan Machinery from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Titan Machinery has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.75.

NASDAQ:TITN opened at $29.31 on Friday. Titan Machinery Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.32 and a fifty-two week high of $35.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $660.06 million, a PE ratio of 18.79 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.05.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.30. Titan Machinery had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 1.88%. The business had revenue of $372.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.65 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Titan Machinery Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Titan Machinery news, CEO David Joseph Meyer sold 23,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.49, for a total value of $629,852.73. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 376,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,969,882.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Tony Christianson sold 10,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.38, for a total value of $338,307.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,579,198.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 381,459 shares of company stock worth $11,305,765 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.37% of the company’s stock.

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

