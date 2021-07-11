Aristotle Capital Boston LLC Has $8.83 Million Stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Aristotle Capital Boston LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 21.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,413 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 16,371 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Albemarle worth $8,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ALB. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Albemarle by 26.5% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,258,584 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,060,553,000 after buying an additional 1,518,429 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its holdings in Albemarle by 963.3% in the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,595,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $233,045,000 after buying an additional 1,445,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Albemarle by 16.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,825,244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,289,457,000 after buying an additional 1,227,449 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Albemarle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $137,969,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Albemarle by 48.3% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,352,611 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $343,740,000 after buying an additional 766,199 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ALB. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Albemarle from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. upped their target price on shares of Albemarle from $174.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Albemarle from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $135.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Albemarle from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Albemarle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.36.

Albemarle stock opened at $175.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.54. Albemarle Co. has a 1-year low of $75.34 and a 1-year high of $188.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $829.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.03 million. Albemarle had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 9.66%. As a group, analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.86%.

In other Albemarle news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,338 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.30, for a total value of $229,199.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,357 shares in the company, valued at $7,255,754.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric Norris sold 3,090 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.16, for a total transaction of $488,714.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,023,340.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,496 shares of company stock valued at $3,174,440. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

