Aristotle Capital Boston LLC Lowers Holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Aristotle Capital Boston LLC cut its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) by 15.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 249,898 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 45,823 shares during the quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $12,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 339,746 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,338,000 after purchasing an additional 19,768 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 74.3% in the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 250,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,053,000 after purchasing an additional 106,831 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,445,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 106,060 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,100,000 after purchasing an additional 27,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 323.1% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 98,296 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,111,000 after purchasing an additional 75,061 shares in the last quarter. 86.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock opened at $49.78 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.39. The company has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.84, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.07 and a 52 week high of $50.96.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 9.94%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. This is a boost from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.65%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on KNX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Vertical Research started coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Europe started coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Knight-Swift Transportation has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.67.

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, EVP James E. Jr. Updike sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total value of $109,912.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $745,939.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

