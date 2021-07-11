Aristotle Capital Boston LLC Purchases Shares of 186,245 Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC)

Aristotle Capital Boston LLC purchased a new stake in Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 186,245 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $3,954,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in Flushing Financial by 21.2% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,853 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Flushing Financial in the first quarter valued at $64,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Flushing Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $170,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Flushing Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $257,000. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flushing Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Flushing Financial alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FFIC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Flushing Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Flushing Financial in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, G.Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Flushing Financial in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

NASDAQ:FFIC opened at $20.83 on Friday. Flushing Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $9.92 and a 52 week high of $25.22. The company has a market capitalization of $644.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.08. Flushing Financial had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The business had revenue of $67.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.40 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Flushing Financial Co. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Flushing Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 49.41%.

About Flushing Financial

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

See Also: Sell-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC).

Receive News & Ratings for Flushing Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flushing Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.