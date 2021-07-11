ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKX) Trading 1.7% Higher

ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKX) traded up 1.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $20.92 and last traded at $20.90. 372,147 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 1,018,482 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.56.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.44.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $484,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $499,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,030,000.

See Also: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.