Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Cuts Stock Holdings in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership reduced its position in shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) by 18.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,848,563 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 897,774 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Southwestern Energy were worth $17,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SWN. Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Southwestern Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Southwestern Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 15,502 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 5,343 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 283.2% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 16,828 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 12,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Southwestern Energy during the first quarter worth about $51,000. 89.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SWN shares. Johnson Rice cut shares of Southwestern Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $6.75 to $7.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Thursday, April 29th. increased their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $3.50 to $4.75 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.49.

In related news, Director Gregory D. Kerley sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.47, for a total transaction of $670,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 462,836 shares in the company, valued at $2,068,876.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Gregory D. Kerley sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 362,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,814,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 250,000 shares of company stock worth $1,158,047. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SWN opened at $5.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.27. Southwestern Energy has a 1-year low of $2.18 and a 1-year high of $5.85. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 1.49.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 53.26% and a positive return on equity of 63.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $923.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments: Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

