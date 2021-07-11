Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $14.94 Million Position in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) by 15.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 356,944 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,500 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Cohu were worth $14,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in Cohu by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 92,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,544,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Cohu by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $944,000 after buying an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Cohu by 8.6% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cohu by 2.5% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 28,458 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after buying an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cohu in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on COHU. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Cohu from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Cohu from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cohu from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cohu in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cohu currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.25.

Shares of COHU opened at $35.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.53 and a beta of 1.76. Cohu, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.73 and a 1-year high of $51.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.25.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $225.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.50 million. Cohu had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 14.47%. On average, analysts predict that Cohu, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Cohu Profile

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the semiconductor test and inspection equipment, and printed circuit board (PCB) test equipment businesses in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. It supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment, and bare board PCB test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors.

