Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $15.22 Million Position in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lowered its position in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) by 60.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 132,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 198,965 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.26% of SYNNEX worth $15,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 669 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 1,750.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 814 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SYNNEX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 140.2% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the period. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SYNNEX in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 76.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SNX opened at $120.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $122.88. SYNNEX Co. has a 12 month low of $47.58 and a 12 month high of $130.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 2.15%. SYNNEX’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SYNNEX Co. will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.85%.

Several brokerages recently commented on SNX. Barrington Research upped their target price on SYNNEX from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. TheStreet upgraded SYNNEX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. increased their price target on SYNNEX from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Raymond James increased their price target on SYNNEX from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. SYNNEX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.00.

In other news, Director Ann F. Vezina sold 2,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.70, for a total transaction of $267,253.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total value of $600,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,056,328.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,745 shares of company stock valued at $3,892,633. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes peripherals; and information technology systems, including system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products, as well as designs and integrates data center equipment.

