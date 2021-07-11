Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $15.69 Million Holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) by 105.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 903,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 464,572 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust were worth $15,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PDM. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 107,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,243,000 after buying an additional 32,856 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,049,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,037,000 after buying an additional 65,149 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $408,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 251,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,085,000 after purchasing an additional 4,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 36,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. 81.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PDM opened at $18.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.83. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.26 and a 1-year high of $20.35. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.04.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.39). Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a net margin of 44.26% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The company had revenue of $129.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th.

About Piedmont Office Realty Trust

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in select sub-markets within seven major Eastern U.S. office markets, with the majority of its revenue being generated from the Sunbelt.

