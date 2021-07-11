Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $16.03 Million Position in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lowered its position in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) by 20.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 793,787 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 205,779 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Evolent Health were worth $16,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVH. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 17,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evolent Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,012,552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,262,000 after buying an additional 151,691 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evolent Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,516,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Evolent Health by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 135,926 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after acquiring an additional 13,817 shares during the last quarter. 93.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Evolent Health alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on EVH. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Evolent Health from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Evolent Health in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Evolent Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.78.

In related news, COO Steve Tutewohl sold 19,295 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.48, for a total value of $414,456.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Jonathan Weinberg sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.37, for a total value of $427,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 85,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,754,650 over the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EVH opened at $22.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Evolent Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.62 and a twelve month high of $23.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.33 and a beta of 2.41.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.04. Evolent Health had a negative return on equity of 3.40% and a negative net margin of 26.79%. The company had revenue of $215.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.18 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Evolent Health, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Evolent Health Company Profile

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Services and True Health. The Services segment provides value-based care services that include Identifi, a proprietary technology system that aggregates and analyzes data, manages care workflows and engages patients; population health performance that delivers patient-centric cost effective care; and delivery network alignments.

See Also: Hold Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH).

Receive News & Ratings for Evolent Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolent Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.