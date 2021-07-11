Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $17.10 Million Stock Position in Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES) by 60.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 727,643 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 274,889 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Guess’ were worth $17,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in Guess’ during the 1st quarter worth approximately $278,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Guess’ during the 1st quarter worth approximately $265,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Guess’ by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 678,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,941,000 after buying an additional 5,922 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Guess’ by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 53,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Guess’ by 10.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 627,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,738,000 after purchasing an additional 61,033 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Guess' alerts:

NYSE:GES opened at $24.91 on Friday. Guess’, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.73 and a 1-year high of $31.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.45 and a beta of 2.23.

Guess’ (NYSE:GES) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.41. Guess’ had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 24.71%. The business had revenue of $520.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.92 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.81) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 99.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Guess’, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th were paid a $0.1125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Guess”s dividend payout ratio is presently -642.86%.

In other Guess’ news, insider Paul Marciano sold 30,000 shares of Guess’ stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.43, for a total transaction of $822,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gianluca Bolla sold 2,963 shares of Guess’ stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $80,001.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,373,435. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,963 shares of company stock valued at $1,706,001 over the last three months. 41.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Guess’ from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Guess’ from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Guess’ from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th.

Guess’ Company Profile

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

See Also: Growth and Income Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES).

Receive News & Ratings for Guess' Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guess' and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.