Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Purchases New Position in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 562,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,456,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 125.1% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group in the 1st quarter worth about $96,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group in the 1st quarter worth about $183,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group in the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SBGI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group stock opened at $30.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.74. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.72 and a 1-year high of $39.60.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.18) by $2.02. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a negative return on equity of 163.38% and a negative net margin of 42.82%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. will post -4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.20%.

In related news, insider J Duncan Smith sold 69,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $2,080,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Frederick G. Smith sold 63,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.74, for a total value of $2,132,806.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 285,886 shares of company stock worth $9,205,441 over the last quarter. 37.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Sinclair Broadcast Group

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a diversified television media company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Broadcast and Local Sports. It owns or provides various programming, operating, sales, and other non-programming operating services to television stations. The company broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and internally originated programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.

