Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Raises Stock Holdings in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) by 37.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 226,230 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 61,174 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.41% of Rapid7 worth $16,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RPD. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rapid7 in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Covington Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 100.0% in the first quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 109.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 665 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 92.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 334.3% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,012 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

RPD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Rapid7 from $102.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rapid7 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Rapid7 from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Rapid7 from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rapid7 has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.10.

In other news, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.76, for a total value of $39,380.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,265 shares in the company, valued at $1,753,591.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Christina Luconi sold 5,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.37, for a total value of $443,562.03. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 93,194 shares of company stock worth $7,897,421. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RPD stock opened at $102.81 on Friday. Rapid7, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.51 and a 1 year high of $103.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $87.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.40 and a beta of 1.30.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 177.30% and a negative net margin of 24.34%. The firm had revenue of $117.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

