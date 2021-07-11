Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Reduces Stock Position in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership cut its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) by 19.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,550,870 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 376,260 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 1.36% of American Axle & Manufacturing worth $14,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 81,046 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 30,473 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $414,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $363,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 118.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,082 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 5,463 shares during the last quarter. 90.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AXL opened at $10.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.38, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 2.54. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $4.82 and a one year high of $13.06.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing had a negative net margin of 0.45% and a positive return on equity of 18.63%. American Axle & Manufacturing’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

AXL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.56.

American Axle & Manufacturing Profile

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming products in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, and Europe. The company's Driveline segment offers front and rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

