Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 198,965 Shares of SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lessened its holdings in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) by 60.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 132,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 198,965 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.26% of SYNNEX worth $15,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SNX. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of SYNNEX by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 669 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SYNNEX by 1,750.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 814 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SYNNEX in the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in SYNNEX by 140.2% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SYNNEX in the first quarter valued at about $202,000. 76.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SNX shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on SYNNEX from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price target (up previously from $120.00) on shares of SYNNEX in a research note on Monday, May 24th. boosted their price target on SYNNEX from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on SYNNEX from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised SYNNEX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.00.

In related news, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total value of $600,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,802 shares in the company, valued at $1,056,328.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 4,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.88, for a total value of $508,212.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,402 shares in the company, valued at $1,117,709.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 31,745 shares of company stock worth $3,892,633 over the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SYNNEX stock opened at $120.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $122.88. SYNNEX Co. has a 1 year low of $47.58 and a 1 year high of $130.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.72.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.16. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 2.15%. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SYNNEX Co. will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. SYNNEX’s payout ratio is presently 5.85%.

SYNNEX Company Profile

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes peripherals; and information technology systems, including system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products, as well as designs and integrates data center equipment.

