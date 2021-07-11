Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 4,164,945 Shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership decreased its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 67.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,993,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,164,945 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.14% of Annaly Capital Management worth $17,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 69.7% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 3,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 245.9% in the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,855 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.18% of the company’s stock.

NLY has been the subject of several analyst reports. JMP Securities raised their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $9.75 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. TheStreet upgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Annaly Capital Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Saturday, May 1st. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.06.

Shares of NLY opened at $8.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.37, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.16. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.38 and a 12-month high of $9.64.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 184.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.88%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is 80.00%.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

