ASD (BTMX) Price Tops $0.38 on Major Exchanges

ASD (CURRENCY:BTMX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 11th. ASD has a market capitalization of $280.84 million and approximately $1.14 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ASD coin can now be purchased for $0.38 or 0.00001093 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ASD has traded up 3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002896 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.54 or 0.00053666 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003052 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00017226 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002899 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $309.74 or 0.00896647 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000382 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.38 or 0.00044513 BTC.

ASD Coin Profile

BTMX is a coin. Its launch date was November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 743,798,994 coins. ASD’s official Twitter account is @AscendEX_Global and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BTMX is a non-refundable functional utility token which will be used as the unit of exchange between participants on BitMax. The goal of introducing BTMX is to provide a convenient and secure mode of payment and settlement between participants who interact within the ecosystem on BitMax. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of BitMax (BTMX) is a major component of the ecosystem on BitMax, and is designed to be used solely as the primary token on the platform. BTMX will initially be issued by the Distributor as ERC-20 standard compliant digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. “

ASD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ASD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ASD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

