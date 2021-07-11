Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) Receives $72.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $72.00.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Astec Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Astec Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Astec Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of Astec Industries stock traded up $1.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $61.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,505. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.13 and a beta of 1.37. Astec Industries has a 12-month low of $42.92 and a 12-month high of $80.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.65.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $284.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.45 million. Astec Industries had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 3.44%. Astec Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Astec Industries will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Astec Industries’s payout ratio is 18.49%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASTE. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Astec Industries by 190.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 174,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,108,000 after buying an additional 114,390 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Astec Industries by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 4,126 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Astec Industries during the fourth quarter worth $313,000. Impala Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Astec Industries during the first quarter worth $14,784,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Astec Industries by 0.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,507,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.55% of the company’s stock.

Astec Industries Company Profile

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components used primarily in road building and related construction activities in the United States and internationally. The company's Infrastructure Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets asphalt plants and related components, heaters, concrete dust control systems, asphalt pavers, vaporizers, concrete material handling systems, screeds, heat recovery units, paste back-fill plants, asphalt storage tanks, hot oil heaters, bagging plants, fuel storage tanks, industrial and asphalt burners and systems, custom batch plants, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing-reclaiming machinery, blower trucks and trailers, milling machines, soil remediation plants, wood chippers and grinders, pump trailers, concrete batch plants, control systems, liquid terminals, storage equipment and related parts, construction and retrofits, polymer plants, and concrete mixers, as well as offers engineering and environmental permitting services.

