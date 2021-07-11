Athene (NYSE:ATH) Price Target Raised to $72.72

Athene (NYSE:ATH) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $66.10 to $72.72 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Athene’s Q2 2021 earnings at $3.25 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $10.80 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.27 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $2.37 EPS. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ATH. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating and set a $66.00 target price (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Athene in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Athene from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Athene from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Athene from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Athene from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $63.82.

Shares of ATH stock opened at $66.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.66. Athene has a 52 week low of $29.54 and a 52 week high of $70.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.68.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $1.65. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Athene had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 15.47%. Athene’s quarterly revenue was up 128.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.36) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Athene will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Martin P. Klein sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $97,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 130,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,460,075. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Martin P. Klein sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.13, for a total transaction of $111,834.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 134,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,366,115.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,300 shares of company stock valued at $4,428,970 in the last ninety days. 7.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Athene by 8.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,147 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Gillson Capital LP raised its position in Athene by 288.5% in the first quarter. Gillson Capital LP now owns 395,703 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,943,000 after purchasing an additional 293,847 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Athene by 35.7% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 598,833 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,181,000 after purchasing an additional 157,421 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Athene in the first quarter worth about $18,648,000. Finally, Moab Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Athene in the first quarter worth about $4,319,000. 83.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products for individuals and institutions in the United States and Bermuda. The company provides annuity retirement solutions to its policyholders; and reinsures multi-year guaranteed annuities, fixed indexed annuities, traditional one-year guarantee fixed deferred annuities, immediate annuities, and institutional products.

