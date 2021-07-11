Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) Shares Gap Up to $40.85

Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $40.85, but opened at $42.81. Atlanticus shares last traded at $43.00, with a volume of 301 shares traded.

Separately, B. Riley initiated coverage on Atlanticus in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company.

The stock has a market capitalization of $712.19 million, a PE ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The credit services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Atlanticus had a return on equity of 195.69% and a net margin of 26.63%. The firm had revenue of $144.74 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Atlanticus Holdings Co. will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Howard sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total value of $526,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Howard sold 967 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total value of $38,747.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 449,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,000,125.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,256 shares of company stock valued at $1,296,823 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 49.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Atlanticus during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in Atlanticus during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Atlanticus by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 28,475 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Atlanticus by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,235 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Atlanticus by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 188,208 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,636,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. 17.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC)

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation provides credit and related financial services and products to customers the United States. It operates in two segments, Credit and Other Investments, and Auto Finance. The Credit and Other Investments segment originates a range of consumer loan products, such as private label and general purpose credit cards originated by lenders through various channels, including retail point-of-sale, direct mail solicitation, online, and partnerships with third parties; and offers credit to their customers for the purchase of various goods and services, including consumer electronics, furniture, elective medical procedures, healthcare, educational services, and home-improvements by partnering with retailers and service providers.

