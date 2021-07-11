Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $16.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Atlas Corp. is an asset manager which owns and operates the businesses in which it invests. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries include Seaspan and APR. Seaspan is containership owner/operator while APR is in mobile power solutions as a lessor and operator. Atlas Corp., formerly known as Seaspan Corporation, is based in HONG KONG, China. “

ATCO has been the topic of a number of other reports. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Atlas from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Atlas from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Atlas from $11.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Atlas from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Atlas currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.88.

Atlas stock opened at $13.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.14. Atlas has a 52-week low of $6.92 and a 52-week high of $14.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.82.

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03). Atlas had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 16.04%. The business had revenue of $372.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.22 million. The company’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Atlas will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 19th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. Atlas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.55%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DDD Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Atlas during the 1st quarter worth $4,511,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Atlas by 10,340.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 13,856 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Atlas by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,537,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,981,000 after purchasing an additional 589,508 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Atlas by 759.8% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 637,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,704,000 after purchasing an additional 563,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Atlas during the 4th quarter worth $263,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.06% of the company’s stock.

Atlas Corp. operates as an asset manager and operator. The company, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships. The company charters its containerships under long-term and fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies. As of March 10, 2020, it operated a fleet of 118 containerships.

