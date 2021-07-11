Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS) Shares Gap Up to $5.55

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATOS)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.55, but opened at $5.81. Atossa Therapeutics shares last traded at $5.71, with a volume of 69,817 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of $642.76 million, a PE ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 2.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.49.

Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01.

In other news, Director Gregory L. Weaver sold 107,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.58, for a total transaction of $599,833.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 3.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atossa Therapeutics by 570.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,304,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,972,000 after purchasing an additional 2,811,340 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Atossa Therapeutics by 228,940.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,532,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531,613 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atossa Therapeutics by 442.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 488,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 398,211 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atossa Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $262,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Atossa Therapeutics by 732,244.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 197,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 197,706 shares in the last quarter. 8.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atossa Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ATOS)

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines in the areas of oncology and infectious diseases. The company's lead program is Endoxifen, an active metabolite of tamoxifen, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat and prevent breast cancer.

