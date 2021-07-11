AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $3.25 target price on the information services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “AutoWeb, Inc. provides consumer leads and associated marketing services primarily to automotive dealers and manufacturers throughout the United States. It also provides consumers with robust and original online automotive content. AutoWeb Inc., formerly known as Autobytel Inc., is headquartered in Irvine, CA. “

Separately, Barrington Research cut their target price on shares of AutoWeb from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:AUTO opened at $2.97 on Wednesday. AutoWeb has a 12 month low of $1.11 and a 12 month high of $5.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.82. The company has a market cap of $40.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.50 and a beta of 2.26.

AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The information services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.14. AutoWeb had a negative net margin of 3.50% and a negative return on equity of 14.60%. The company had revenue of $17.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.61 million. On average, analysts predict that AutoWeb will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoWeb in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $534,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of AutoWeb by 73.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 23,330 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 9,889 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of AutoWeb by 332.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 62,693 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 48,207 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of AutoWeb by 107.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 211,289 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 109,498 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of AutoWeb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.44% of the company’s stock.

AutoWeb Company Profile

AutoWeb, Inc operates as a digital marketing company for the automotive industry in the United States. It assists automotive retail dealers and manufacturers to market and sell new and used vehicles to consumers through its programs. The company's products include new vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to submit requests for pricing and availability of specific makes and models; and used vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to search for used vehicles according to specific search parameters, such as price, make, model, mileage, year, and location of the vehicle.

