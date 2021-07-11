AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its holdings in AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,898 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,728 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in AxoGen were worth $342,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AXGN. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in AxoGen by 238.1% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,090 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AxoGen in the first quarter worth $90,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in AxoGen by 303.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,563 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 6,440 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in AxoGen by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 14,586 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 3,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in AxoGen by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 21,551 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 3,596 shares in the last quarter. 75.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of AxoGen in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of AxoGen in a report on Monday, May 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.50.

AXGN opened at $20.54 on Friday. AxoGen, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.41 and a fifty-two week high of $23.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.78. The company has a current ratio of 6.07, a quick ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $31.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.65 million. AxoGen had a negative return on equity of 17.69% and a negative net margin of 18.69%. Sell-side analysts predict that AxoGen, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AxoGen news, insider Maria D. Martinez sold 2,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.86, for a total value of $50,016.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,932 shares in the company, valued at $55,297.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 6.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets surgical solutions for physical damage or transection to peripheral nerves. The company's products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

