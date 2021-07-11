Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.50.

AX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Axos Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Sidoti began coverage on shares of Axos Financial in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock.

In other Axos Financial news, EVP David X. Park sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total transaction of $231,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,268.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Axos Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,739,000. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 106.2% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 946,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,488,000 after acquiring an additional 487,327 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 275.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 562,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,102,000 after acquiring an additional 412,654 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axos Financial during the first quarter valued at about $16,061,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Axos Financial during the first quarter valued at about $16,017,000. 74.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AX stock opened at $45.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Axos Financial has a twelve month low of $19.50 and a twelve month high of $54.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.65.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $159.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.43 million. Axos Financial had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 16.80%. Equities research analysts forecast that Axos Financial will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Axos Financial

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured loans; automobile and RV secured loans; factoring loans; commercial and industrial loans and leases; and other loans, such as unsecured consumer loans, and other small balance business and consumer loans.

