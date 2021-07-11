Ayr Wellness (OTCMKTS:AYRWF) Research Coverage Started at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Ayr Wellness (OTCMKTS:AYRWF) in a research note published on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on AYRWF. Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a buy rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Ayr Wellness in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of Ayr Wellness from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Ayr Wellness from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $57.70.

Shares of OTCMKTS AYRWF opened at $29.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.32. Ayr Wellness has a 1 year low of $20.00 and a 1 year high of $37.50.

Ayr Wellness Inc, a vertically-integrated cannabis multi-state operator, cultivates, extracts, manufactures, distributes, and retails cannabis products and branded cannabis packaged goods. The company's cannabis and cannabis products include concentrates, edibles, and vaporizer products. It also provides administrative, consulting, and operations support services to licensed cannabis companies.

