AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The industrial products company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.26, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $229.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.69 million. AZZ had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. AZZ updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.650-$3.050 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $2.65-3.05 EPS.

AZZ opened at $57.57 on Friday. AZZ has a one year low of $28.46 and a one year high of $57.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 1.52.

Get AZZ alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 19th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.23%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AZZ from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

In other news, COO Gary L. Hill sold 2,830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.53, for a total transaction of $148,659.90. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $885,550.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AZZ Company Profile

AZZ Inc provides galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Metal Coatings.

Recommended Story: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for AZZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.