Baader Bank Analysts Give Sixt (ETR:SIX2) a €100.00 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on Sixt (ETR:SIX2) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €118.00 ($138.82) target price on Sixt and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Sixt in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Warburg Research set a €145.00 ($170.59) target price on Sixt in a research note on Thursday. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €130.00 ($152.94) target price on Sixt and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €140.00 ($164.71) target price on Sixt and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €119.00 ($140.00).

Shares of SIX2 opened at €115.70 ($136.12) on Thursday. Sixt has a 52-week low of €61.35 ($72.18) and a 52-week high of €132.60 ($156.00). The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion and a P/E ratio of -163.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of €120.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.64.

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. The company engages in rental of various utility vehicles; and the provision of international holiday vehicle rental, car sharing, transfer, and car subscription services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Pullach, Germany.

