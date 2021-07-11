Baader Bank Analysts Give Sixt (ETR:SIX2) a €100.00 Price Target

Posted by on Jul 11th, 2021

Baader Bank set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on Sixt (ETR:SIX2) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €118.00 ($138.82) target price on Sixt and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Sixt in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Warburg Research set a €145.00 ($170.59) target price on Sixt in a research note on Thursday. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €130.00 ($152.94) target price on Sixt and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €140.00 ($164.71) target price on Sixt and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €119.00 ($140.00).

Shares of SIX2 opened at €115.70 ($136.12) on Thursday. Sixt has a 52-week low of €61.35 ($72.18) and a 52-week high of €132.60 ($156.00). The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion and a P/E ratio of -163.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of €120.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.64.

Sixt Company Profile

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. The company engages in rental of various utility vehicles; and the provision of international holiday vehicle rental, car sharing, transfer, and car subscription services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Pullach, Germany.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Analyst Recommendations for Sixt (ETR:SIX2)

Receive News & Ratings for Sixt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sixt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.