Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $8.25 target price on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. offers energy technology and services primarily for the nuclear, fossil and renewable power markets as well as a premier advanced technology and mission critical defense contractor. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. is headquartered in Charlotte, N.C. “

BW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE BW opened at $7.32 on Wednesday. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises has a 1 year low of $2.07 and a 1 year high of $9.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $627.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.06 and a beta of 2.77.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.11. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises had a net margin of 0.97% and a negative return on equity of 1.91%. Analysts predict that Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 184.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,749 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 5,024 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 61.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 3,032 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.98% of the company’s stock.

About Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides energy and environmental technologies and services for the power and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Babcock & Wilcox Renewable; Babcock & Wilcox Environmental; and Babcock & Wilcox Thermal.

