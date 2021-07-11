Badger DAO Price Down 6.7% Over Last 7 Days (BADGER)

Badger DAO (CURRENCY:BADGER) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 11th. Over the last week, Badger DAO has traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Badger DAO coin can now be purchased for approximately $9.02 or 0.00026582 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Badger DAO has a market capitalization of $88.05 million and $3.00 million worth of Badger DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002950 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.44 or 0.00054343 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003084 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00017554 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002953 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $304.72 or 0.00898075 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000373 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00005541 BTC.

Badger DAO Profile

Badger DAO (CRYPTO:BADGER) is a coin. Badger DAO’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,762,483 coins. Badger DAO’s official Twitter account is @badgerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Badger DAO is badgerdao.medium.com . Badger DAO’s official website is app.badger.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Badger is a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) with a single purpose: build the products and infrastructure necessary to accelerate Bitcoin as collateral across other blockchains.It’s meant to be an ecosystem DAO where projects and people from across DeFi can come together to collaborate and build products the ecosystem needs. Shared ownership in the DAO allows builders to have aligned incentives while decentralized governance can ensure those incentives remain fair to all parties. The idea is less competing and more collaborating. “

Badger DAO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Badger DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Badger DAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Badger DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

