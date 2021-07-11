Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNMDF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNMDF) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.20.

Several research firms have issued reports on BNMDF. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Banca Mediolanum in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Banca Mediolanum in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.20 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Banca Mediolanum in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS BNMDF remained flat at $$9.60 on Friday. Banca Mediolanum has a 12 month low of $7.00 and a 12 month high of $9.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.73.

Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. provides various banking products and services in Italy. The company offers current accounts and mortgages and loans. It also provides debit, credit, and prepaid cards; savings and investment products, such as equities and bonds, as well as trading services; and insurance and pension products and services.

