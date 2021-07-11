Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNMDF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Posted by on Jul 11th, 2021

Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNMDF) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.20.

Several research firms have issued reports on BNMDF. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Banca Mediolanum in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Banca Mediolanum in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.20 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Banca Mediolanum in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS BNMDF remained flat at $$9.60 on Friday. Banca Mediolanum has a 12 month low of $7.00 and a 12 month high of $9.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.73.

Banca Mediolanum Company Profile

Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. provides various banking products and services in Italy. The company offers current accounts and mortgages and loans. It also provides debit, credit, and prepaid cards; savings and investment products, such as equities and bonds, as well as trading services; and insurance and pension products and services.

Featured Story: Equity Income

Analyst Recommendations for Banca Mediolanum (OTCMKTS:BNMDF)

Receive News & Ratings for Banca Mediolanum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banca Mediolanum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.