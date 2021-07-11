Banco Santander-Chile Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:BSAC)

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) saw unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock traders bought 8,224 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 45,589% compared to the average daily volume of 18 put options.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile in the fourth quarter worth about $235,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Banco Santander-Chile by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,197 shares of the bank’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,341 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Banco Santander-Chile by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Banco Santander-Chile during the first quarter valued at approximately $519,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 4.1% in the first quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 21,084 shares of the bank’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the period. 10.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Banco Santander-Chile alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BSAC. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Banco Santander-Chile from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Banco Santander-Chile from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Banco Santander-Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Banco Santander-Chile from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Shares of NYSE:BSAC opened at $18.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. The company has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.00. Banco Santander-Chile has a twelve month low of $13.31 and a twelve month high of $26.15.

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $753.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $750.17 million. Banco Santander-Chile had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 16.12%. Equities analysts forecast that Banco Santander-Chile will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd were issued a $0.9285 dividend. This is a boost from Banco Santander-Chile’s previous annual dividend of $0.46. This represents a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. Banco Santander-Chile’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.81%.

Banco Santander-Chile Company Profile

Banco Santander-Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, and Corporate Investment Banking segments. The company offers debit and credit cards, checking accounts, and savings products; consumer, automobile, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; and Chilean peso and foreign currency denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines.

Featured Article: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander-Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander-Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.