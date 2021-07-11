Bank of America Lowers Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) to Neutral

Bank of America downgraded shares of Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $58.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $60.89.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on LNT. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Alliant Energy currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $58.11.

LNT opened at $56.76 on Thursday. Alliant Energy has a fifty-two week low of $45.99 and a fifty-two week high of $59.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.35.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The firm had revenue of $901.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $946.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Alliant Energy will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.4025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 66.26%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Alliant Energy by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 127,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,897,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Alliant Energy by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,473,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,651,000 after purchasing an additional 2,581,492 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Alliant Energy by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 11,164 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Alliant Energy by 117.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 903,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,918,000 after purchasing an additional 487,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Alliant Energy by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 132,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,187,000 after purchasing an additional 8,774 shares during the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

