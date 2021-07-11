Bank of Montreal Can Has $528,000 Position in Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) by 11.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,583 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Enerpac Tool Group were worth $528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EPAC. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 12,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Enerpac Tool Group in the 4th quarter valued at $297,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Enerpac Tool Group by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 194,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,398,000 after purchasing an additional 14,862 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Enerpac Tool Group in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group during the 4th quarter valued at $213,000.

Shares of EPAC opened at $27.14 on Friday. Enerpac Tool Group Corp. has a 12-month low of $16.75 and a 12-month high of $28.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 58.56 and a beta of 1.46.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.10. Enerpac Tool Group had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 6.93%. The business had revenue of $143.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Enerpac Tool Group Corp. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EPAC. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Enerpac Tool Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Enerpac Tool Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Enerpac Tool Group from $19.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. CJS Securities initiated coverage on Enerpac Tool Group in a report on Friday, March 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Enerpac Tool Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enerpac Tool Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.60.

Enerpac Tool Group Company Profile

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Industrial Tools & Services (IT&S) and Other. The IT&S segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the industrial, maintenance, infrastructure, oil and gas, energy, and other markets.

