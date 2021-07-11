Bank of Montreal Can Lowers Stake in Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK)

Bank of Montreal Can cut its position in shares of Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK) by 41.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,490 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Weis Markets were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WMK. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Weis Markets by 8.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Weis Markets by 7.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weis Markets during the first quarter worth about $303,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Weis Markets during the fourth quarter worth about $330,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weis Markets during the first quarter worth about $386,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Weis Markets alerts:

Shares of NYSE WMK opened at $52.10 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.46. Weis Markets, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.35 and a 12 month high of $59.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 0.09.

Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Weis Markets had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%.

Weis Markets Company Profile

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the retail sale of food in Pennsylvania and surrounding states. The company's retail food stores sell groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, and fuel; and general merchandise items, such as health and beauty care, and household products.

Further Reading: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK).

Receive News & Ratings for Weis Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weis Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.